Insider Selling: Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 466,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,542.74. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell sold 71,429 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,002,863.16.

On Monday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell sold 32,978 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $458,394.20.

On Friday, June 27th, Joseph Stilwell sold 128,243 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,799,249.29.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

