Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Sells $2,004,615.52 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 16,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $2,004,615.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,128,957.92. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 547,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $139.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.32.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

