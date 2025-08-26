Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Matthew Jacobson Sells 59,965 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 59,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $7,711,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 452,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,209,504. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Matthew Jacobson sold 49,123 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $6,484,727.23.

Datadog Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.31. 5,018,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,512. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.90, a PEG ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Datadog by 17,477.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $347,728,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

