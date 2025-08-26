Insider Selling: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells 31,250 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE UBER traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,150,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,891,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

