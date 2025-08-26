Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 191,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,461,275. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, August 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,300,980.45.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,274,689.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,251,387.90.

On Monday, August 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total value of $1,310,944.95.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $1,413,655.95.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total value of $1,516,750.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $1,548,713.25.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.6%

TEAM traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, hitting $164.25. 2,280,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,838. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of -165.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $215.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 37.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 350.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 47,387.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Atlassian by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.