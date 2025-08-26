JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
JOYY Stock Down 1.9%
NASDAQ JOYY traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 454,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. JOYY has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $55.31.
