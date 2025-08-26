JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

JOYY Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ JOYY traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 454,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. JOYY has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

About JOYY

See Also

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

