Analyzing California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and TriCo Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares $531.04 million 2.77 $114.87 million $3.40 13.30

Profitability

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

This table compares California First Leasing and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A TriCo Bancshares 21.11% 8.99% 1.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 86.2% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California First Leasing and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

