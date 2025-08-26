LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Financial Comparison

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Acadian Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadian Asset Management has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -129.10% -33.65% -26.31% Acadian Asset Management 16.65% 174.31% 17.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acadian Asset Management 0 3 0 0 2.00

LM Funding America currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.83%. Acadian Asset Management has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 38.08%. Given LM Funding America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Acadian Asset Management.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $12.47 million 0.52 -$7.32 million ($4.30) -0.29 Acadian Asset Management $505.60 million 3.62 $85.00 million $2.40 21.31

Acadian Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadian Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acadian Asset Management beats LM Funding America on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

