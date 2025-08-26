Financial Contrast: Bolt Projects (BSLK) versus Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Bolt Projects and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bolt Projects
|$2.77 million
|-$65.39 million
|-2.60
|Bolt Projects Competitors
|$15.20 billion
|$1.23 billion
|9.16
Bolt Projects’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. Bolt Projects is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects’ competitors have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bolt Projects
|-375.64%
|N/A
|-95.24%
|Bolt Projects Competitors
|-6.06%
|-213.47%
|-2.84%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Bolt Projects competitors beat Bolt Projects on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Bolt Projects Company Profile
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
