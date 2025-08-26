Financial Comparison: Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) vs. American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ferrovial pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Strategic Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Strategic Investment pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrovial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.3% of Ferrovial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ferrovial and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A American Strategic Investment -166.56% -87.51% -12.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrovial and American Strategic Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $9.90 billion 4.09 N/A N/A N/A American Strategic Investment $54.87 million 0.53 -$140.59 million ($35.90) -0.31

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ferrovial and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 3 2 0 2.40 American Strategic Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Ferrovial beats American Strategic Investment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

