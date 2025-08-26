T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Declares Dividend of $0.12

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Thursday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:TAXE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.
About T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF
