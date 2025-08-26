WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 30.8% increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,293. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Dividend History for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.