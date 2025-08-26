BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ZDV stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.81. 20,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,674. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.09.
About BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
