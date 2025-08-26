BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZDV stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.81. 20,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,674. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.09.

About BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index.

