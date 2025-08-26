Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 47.5% – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 47.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 661,429,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,237% from the average session volume of 49,478,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Up 47.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.