MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $587.0 million-$592.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.4 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.640-3.730 EPS.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,233,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,830. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $206.19.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.02). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,554,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 307.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
