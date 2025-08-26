WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 3.3% increase from WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ USSH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett’s Wisdom Could Spell Trouble for Palantir Shorts
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Petrobras: Why Traders Are Betting Big on a Shareholder Payout
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.