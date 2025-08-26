WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 3.3% increase from WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ USSH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

