WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3%

UNIY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,535. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

