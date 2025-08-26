Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells $132,600.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Melohn sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,100. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Melohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Joseph Melohn sold 11,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,098,900.00.

Shares of ESQ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. 66,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,866. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $858.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 30.96%.The business had revenue of ($24.94) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESQ. Wall Street Zen downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esquire Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 352.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

