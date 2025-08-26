BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%
TSE:ZAG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.70. 369,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,029. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$13.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.87.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Company Profile
