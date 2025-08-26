BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%

TSE:ZAG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.70. 369,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,029. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$13.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.87.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an aggregate bond index, net of expenses. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

