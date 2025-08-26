PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.944. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.750-11.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

PVH Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. 2,332,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,556. PVH has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $113.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 79.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 245,740 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PVH by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 397,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in PVH by 26.9% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 177,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

