MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.640-3.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.790 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $214.34. 6,602,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,119. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 1.44.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.02). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in MongoDB by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MongoDB by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
