Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Down 22.8% – Should You Sell?

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.61. 634,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 114,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Hannan Metals Stock Down 22.8%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$72.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.48.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

