Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) CEO David Jr. Grumhaus Acquires 1,200 Shares

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) CEO David Jr. Grumhaus purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $15,324.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,285.24. The trade was a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 663.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 108,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $72,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

