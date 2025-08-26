Gartner (NYSE:IT) SVP John Rinello Sells 105 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) SVP John Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,835. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.56. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $42,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

