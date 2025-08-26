Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) COO Sells $193,103.22 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wallace sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $193,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,394.03. This represents a 21.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spok Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 107,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,626. The firm has a market cap of $366.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.57. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Spok had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spok Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Spok by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spok currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spok

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.