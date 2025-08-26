Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $43,983.81 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Ware sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ITRI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.06. 994,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,773. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 119.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California First Leasing Corp raised its stake in Itron by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 26,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

