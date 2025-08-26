Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,571 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $114,486.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 150,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,538.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $132,818.08.

On Monday, July 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $150,976.40.

On Monday, July 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $122,993.04.

On Monday, June 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $129,886.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $153,677.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Soleil Boughton sold 5,451 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $309,616.80.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 29,293,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,600,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 408.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

