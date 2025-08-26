David Klatsky Sells 3,349 Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Klatsky sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $85,633.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,861.49. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Premier Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 1,497,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,767. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,259,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 638,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,100,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,993,000 after acquiring an additional 208,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 561,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84,016 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

