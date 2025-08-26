Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,024 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $69,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,360. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 365 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $25,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,079 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $65,948.48.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 4,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,701.98.

Upstart Stock Down 0.4%

UPST traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.13 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The company’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 72.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

