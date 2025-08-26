Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Joanne Bal Sells 4,796 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,356.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,765.40. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vital Farms Trading Down 0.9%
Vital Farms stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 1,128,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.94.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
VITL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
