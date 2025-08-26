Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Daniel Ulatowski Sells 1,505 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ulatowski sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.26, for a total transaction of $763,426.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,385.40. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $9.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.71. 175,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,256. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.94 and a 200 day moving average of $494.25. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

