Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest Garcia III Sells 9,799 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.51, for a total value of $3,464,044.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,834,505.40. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA traded up $9.50 on Tuesday, hitting $371.62. 2,295,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Carvana by 140.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 333.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

