ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $334,560.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 11,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $334,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,060. The trade was a 10.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.36. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

