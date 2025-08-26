loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) CEO Sells $2,415,580.32 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,184,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $2,415,580.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,598,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,660,152.56. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,017,198 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $2,075,083.92.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 243 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $486.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 81,604 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $164,024.04.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $537,325.26.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 121,597 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $243,194.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $1,359,187.30.

On Friday, July 18th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $18,306.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

loanDepot stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 1,843,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $1.40 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

