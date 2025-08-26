Insider Selling: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 42,600 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Liberty Global Stock Up 0.3%
LBTYA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,847. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($7.54). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,072,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after buying an additional 1,117,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
