Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $1,755,000.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,094. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,172.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 211,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 194,897 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.