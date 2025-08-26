Steve Martin Sells 5,500 Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Steve Martin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,460.30. The trade was a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE R traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 322,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,465. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

