Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells $6,640,000.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,623,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,878,061.44. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $66,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900,000.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,602.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 705 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $9,179.10.

On Thursday, July 31st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 90,542 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,181,573.10.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 32,361 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $421,663.83.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $652,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 93,334 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,408.76.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,829 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $694,182.20.

On Monday, July 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 43 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $505.68.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,268. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

GTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.