Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) & NiSource (NYSE:NI) Head-To-Head Review

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) and NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NiSource has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. NiSource pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out -142.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NiSource pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NiSource has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25 NiSource 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and NiSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus price target of $11.94, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. NiSource has a consensus price target of $42.56, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given NiSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and NiSource”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.12 billion 0.67 -$1.42 billion ($1.01) -12.07 NiSource $5.46 billion 3.66 $760.40 million $1.88 22.56

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and NiSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries -3.66% 10.76% 1.50% NiSource 14.46% 8.25% 2.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of NiSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NiSource beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a federally chartered savings bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.5 million customers in various counties in the northern part of Indiana, as well as engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. It owns and operates coal-fired electric generating stations in Wheatfield and Michigan City; combined cycle gas turbine in West Terre Haute; natural gas generating units in Wheatfield; hydro generating plants in Carroll County and White County; wind generating units in White County, Indiana; and solar generating units in Jasper County and White County. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.