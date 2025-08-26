Contrasting Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Telkonet and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkonet N/A N/A N/A Logitech International 13.78% 30.81% 17.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Telkonet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkonet $8.90 million 0.09 -$1.19 million N/A N/A Logitech International $4.61 billion 3.51 $631.53 million $4.21 24.34

This table compares Telkonet and Logitech International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Telkonet.

Volatility & Risk

Telkonet has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logitech International has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telkonet and Logitech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkonet 0 0 0 0 0.00 Logitech International 0 6 5 1 2.58

Logitech International has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Logitech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Telkonet.

Summary

Logitech International beats Telkonet on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company offers EcoSmart product suite, including EcoInput, a lighting controller installed directly in line with existing light switches; EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge; EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server; EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product; EcoGuard Outlet, an EcoSmart control; and EcoContact Door & Window Sensor, a remote wireless door/window contact solution. It also provides EcoCentral, a solution for intelligent automation and energy management; EcoCare professional support services; and Rhapsody Platform focuses on utilizing WIFI and Bluetooth Low Energy for mobile app-based setup and configuration. The company serves the hospitality, educational, governmental, healthcare, multiple dwelling units, and other commercial markets. Telkonet, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. It sells its products to a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers who resell to retailers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and other distributors. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, and others. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

