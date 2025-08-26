Reviewing BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) and BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BellRing Brands and BRF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 2 13 0 2.87 BRF 0 1 0 1 3.00

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $64.80, suggesting a potential upside of 63.12%. BRF has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.98%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than BRF.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRF has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BellRing Brands and BRF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $2.22 billion 2.25 $246.50 million $1.75 22.70 BRF $63.95 billion 0.06 $595.74 million $0.38 9.59

BRF has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. BRF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and BRF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 10.26% -123.43% 30.88% BRF 5.84% 20.20% 5.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of BRF shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BRF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats BRF on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About BRF

BRF S.A. raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna. It produces and sells lasagna, macaroni and cheese, pies, ready-to-eat meals, pizzas, and other frozen foods; plant-based products, such as nuggets, pies, vegetables, and burgers; frozen desserts and cheese bread; margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, and pate, as well as soy meal, refined soy flour, animal feed, pet food and hatcheries. The company sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Sadia Halal, Chester, BRF Ingredients, Kidelli, Perdix, Borella, Hilal, Balance, Onefoods, Banvit, Deline, Sadia Bio, Sadia Salamitos, Sadia Veg&Tal, Sadia Livre&Lev, Sadia Hot Pocket, Perdigão Ouro, Chester Perdigão, Perdigão NaBrasa, Claybom, Biofresh, Three Dogs, Three Cats, and Gran Plus brands. It serves supermarkets, wholesalers, retail and wholesale stores, restaurants, and other institutional buyers. The company provides consultancy, administrative, marketing, and logistics services; generates and commercializes electric energy; distributes nutrients for animals; veterinary activities; road freight; and imports, exports, industrializes, and commercializes of products, as well as real estate. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. BRF S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

