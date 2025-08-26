PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.750-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.837. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,556. PVH has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in PVH by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

