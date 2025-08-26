MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.640-3.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.790 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.34. 6,743,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,119. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.36 and its 200-day moving average is $206.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.02). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,039,404. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 82.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 31.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.