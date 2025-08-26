Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Up 21.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shot up 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 136,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 20,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Up 21.7%

The company has a market cap of C$5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

