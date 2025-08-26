MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.02 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.02), Zacks reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. MongoDB updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.640-3.730 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.790 EPS.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.9%
MDB traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $214.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,401,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $206.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.46.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
