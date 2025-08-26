Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.804. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.7 million.

Ooma Stock Up 2.7%

OOMA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 359,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $339.62 million, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.21. Ooma has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Ooma had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Ooma has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ooma news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $154,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 241,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,636.83. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,268.79. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $666,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ooma by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

