iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 241023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
