iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 241023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

