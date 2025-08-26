AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

