Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 472,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 172,592 shares.The stock last traded at $17.78 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $653.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 366.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

