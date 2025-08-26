Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 16,229,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,202,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 44,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $233,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,089,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,152. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 32,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $200,002.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 194,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,968.08. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,466,662 shares of company stock worth $33,020,046. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

